The Irish actor rose to fame in Normal People earlier this year

Paul Mescal speaks out about the ‘toxic’ side of fame

Paul Mescal has spoken out about the “toxic” side of being a celebrity.

The Maynooth native shot to fame back in May, after he starred as Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

During a new interview with GQ, the 24-year-old opened up about the downsides of life in the public eye.

When asked how he feels about being followed by paparazzi, Paul said: “I just find the whole thing a little bit toxic.”

Paul also admitted he’s bothered by the objectification of himself and his character Connell.

“Honest answer? Yes. It’s not something that I try to lean into. But I put it down to the audience’s associations with Connell rather than with me,” he said.

Despite the downsides of his newfound fame, Paul said he feels “totally privileged” to be in the position that he’s in.

“To be thrust into the spotlight in a time when everyone’s living in these really stressful environments of f***ing COVID and trying to survive… It’s just been the most adrenaline-fueled, stressful, exciting time of my life,” he added.