Paul Mescal shares sweet tribute to Normal People co-star Dasiy Edgar-Jones

The actors play Connell and Marianne on the hit series

Paul Mescal has shared a sweet tribute to co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, to mark her 22nd birthday.

The actors, who play Connell and Marianne on the hit show Normal People, were praised for their on-screen chemistry, and it seems the pair are close friends in real life too.

Taking to Instagram Paul, 24, shared some photos of the pair together, including some unseen pictures from the set of the series.

“Happy birthday to this LEGEND,” he wrote. “@daisyedgarjones you are one of a kind. Have the best day ever ❤️.”

It comes just days after the Kildare actor was spotted going for a shirtless jog in London, and fans went into overdrive.

