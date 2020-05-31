Paul Mescal shares photo with Normal People co-star – after romance rumours

The Kildare actor has the rumour mill in overdrive

Paul Mescal has fuelled rumours that he is dating his Normal People co-star Inidia Mullen – after revealing he had reunited with her during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the pair were linked, after it was reported they moved in together after filming the critically acclaimed TV show.

And now, Paul, 24, has teased fans, by posting a photo of the actress on his Instagram page.

Sharing a photo of India, alongside his pal Oisin Boyd, Paul wrote: “Home pals”.

View this post on Instagram Home pals. A post shared by Paul Mescal (@paul.mescal) on May 30, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Earlier this week a source had told the Sun newspaper that Paul and India, who plays Peggy in Normal People, have a “flirty relationship.”

“Paul and India have a brilliant, flirty relationship, and are always laughing,” a source told the publication.

“They’ve grown incredibly close, and made the decision to live with each other. They’re incredibly supportive of one another’s careers.”

While the pair moved in together in March, India has been isolating at home in Dublin, but arrived back in London this week.

It remains unclear if the actors are romantically involved, and Paul recently revealed he was looking forward to getting back on the dating scene when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted in the UK.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.