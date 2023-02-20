Paul Mescal set to appear on this week’s Late Late Show

Paul Mescal is set to appear on this week’s The Late Late Show.

The Irish actor, who is best known for his roles in Normal People and Aftersun, will join host Ryan Tubridy in studio on Friday night.

Ryan confirmed the news on his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday morning, joking that he will look Paul in the eye on Friday and tell him: “Stop being so good at everything – it makes all of us feel very inadequate!”

The full line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show will be announced later this week.

It comes after Paul attended the 2023 BAFTAs in London on Sunday night.

The Maynooth native was nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film Aftersun, but he lost out to Elvis star Austin Butler.

The 27-year-old will also go up against Austin, The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell, The Whale’s Brendan Fraser, and Living star Bill Nighy at the Oscars next month – as he has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

Aftersun follows Calum (Paul Mescal) and his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) during a holiday in Turkey.

Celia Rowlson-Hall also portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday 20 years on. The film’s synopsis reads: “Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum. At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.” “Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.” The Late Late Show will air on Friday on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm.