Paul Mescal reveals why he’s reluctant to reprise his role as Connell in Normal People

Paul Mescal has revealed why he’s reluctant to reprise his role as Connell in Normal People.

Although there are currently no plans for the show to return for a second season, fans are begging for more episodes of the Irish drama.

When asked if he’d like to film another season of Normal People, Paul told The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s loads of parts to that question.”

“The selfish actor part of my brain knows how challenging and how fun it is to play a character like Connell.”

“There’s also the part of me that goes like, ‘OK, I’m really proud of that show, but I don’t want to go in and do a second season too soon and f*** it up’. Because often that can be the case, where that perfect thing suddenly becomes less perfect,” he confessed.

“I would obviously love to play Connell again, but that decision has got to come from people who are way higher than me in terms of creative input.”

“I think you’ve also got to let Connell and Marianne grow up a little bit, maybe five, 10, 15 years. If you were to go and look at these characters again, you’ve got to let them enter a different phase of their lives.”

The news comes after Element Pictures, the production company behind Normal People, said they had no plans to film another season of the hit series.

However, they’re currently working on a TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first novel, Conversations with Friends.

