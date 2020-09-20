The Irish actor is tired of being asked about his character's jewellery

Paul Mescal reveals why he doesn’t like talking about ‘Connell’s chain’

Paul Mescal has admitted he doesn’t like talking about ‘Connell’s chain’, as it tends to dominate his interviews.

After the 24-year-old rose to fame in Normal People, fans grew an unhealthy obsession with his character’s necklace.

One fan even dedicated an Instagram page to the piece of jewellery, which gained over 185k followers.

Ever since he made his TV debut at Connell, Paul has been asked about the chain a lot during interviews, and it sounds like he’s sick of being asked the same question.

During an interview with W Magazine, Paul said: “My feelings around it are complicated.”

“I don’t like talking about it because I find this dominates the conversation, but I also understand that it’s a piece of the costume that people associate with the character, and an audience can take whatever they want from the show.”

“I don’t know, it’s been tricky in that sense, because when you’re talking about a show that explores huge themes in terms of depression, love, friendship, and then—and this isn’t in reference to this interview—but you talk about the chain for a certain amount of time in an interview, and it can be difficult because I find there’s only so much I can say about it without going around in circles and being like, ‘I have no idea what it was.’

“It’s probably associated with maybe a higher, kind of sexualized version of the character, which has nothing to do with me or the acting,” he continued.

“It’s kind of something that the audience can project onto me and the character.”

Paul also explained: “The chain is actually from the book. It wasn’t my idea or the costume designer’s idea.”

“I remember going to a fitting, and the chain was there, and I was like, Oh, it’s a reference to the book. I also think it’s right for the character.”

“I don’t know why it’s garnered the attention that it did. I’m slightly confused by it. That’s my honest answer. I see tons of people walking around with chains on, and yeah, I’m slightly confused,” he added.

Paul was speaking ahead of the Emmy Awards tonight, where’s he nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

