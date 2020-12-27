The actor rose to fame following the huge success of Normal People

Paul Mescal reveals what he’s most looking forward to in 2021

Paul Mescal has revealed what he’s most looking forward to in 2021.

The actor rose to fame back in April following the global success of the Hulu and BBC series Normal People, in which he played Connell Waldron.

Following a whirlwind year, which saw him receive his first Emmy nomination, the Kildare native spoke about his hopes for the new year.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the 24-year-old said: “I am looking forward to working. Working in a safe manner.”

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to go back into a theatre, and going to a cinema and feeling safe.

“I’m looking forward to – it sounds so basic, but I’m looking forward to everyone’s health not feeling compromised or in danger.

“I think that’s a huge thing, and it’s very hard to discuss anything else other than that,” he explained.

“What I’m actually looking forward to in terms of experience, it all has to do with the arts. I can’t wait to go see a gig,” Paul added.

“I can’t wait to go see my friends in the theatre. I can’t wait to go to the cinema. I’m really excited to share, hopefully soon, what I’m going to be working on next year, and for people to see that too.”