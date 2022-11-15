Paul Mescal reveals the sweet gift he gave Daisy Edgar-Jones after they finished filming Normal People

Paul Mescal has revealed the sweet gift he gave Daisy Edgar-Jones after they finished filming Normal People.

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel was filmed in Ireland in 2019, and the show was released in April the following year.

Paul, who hails from Kildare, starred as Connell Waldron in the 12-part series, while Daisy played Marianne Sheridan.

Paul spoke with Today FM’s Dermot & Dave on Tuesday ahead of his upcoming film ‘AFTERSUN’, and was asked about the whereabouts of the famous chain he wore during Normal People.

The Irish actor replied: “The chain is with Daisy! I gave it to her as a wrap gift at the end.”

Paul and Daisy recently reunited to celebrate Halloween together, dressing up as The Priest and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s unnamed character for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of their epic costumes, Daisy wrote: “Oh btw Paul and I did this for Halloween @bbcfleabag.”

Paul’s Today FM appearance comes just weeks after his rumoured engagement to Phoebe Bridgers hit headlines.

The 26-year-old started dating the American singer, 28, in 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

In an interview with The Guardian, which was published earlier this month, it was reported that the Irish actor and the Motion Sickness songstress are engaged.

The article was later amended to read: “the pair are reported to be engaged.”