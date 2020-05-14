Paul Mescal reveals he’s been approached by GAA clubs following the success of Normal People

The 24-year-old was the captain of the Kildare minor team before he decided to pursue acting

Paul Mescal has revealed he’s been approached by GAA clubs following the success of Normal People.

The 24-year-old rose to fame earlier this month for his role in the popular Irish drama, in which he plays lead character Connell Waldron – a star GAA player for his school in Sligo.

It turns out Paul was pretty perfect for the role, as he was previously the captain of the Kildare minor team before he decided to pursue acting.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1, the Maynooth native said he’s caught the eye of a GAA club in London.

View this post on Instagram #regram #club #champofeels #cantwait A post shared by Paul Mescal (@paul.mescal) on Aug 23, 2015 at 4:03am PDT

He said: “It’s so funny… because I have been talking a little bit about Gaelic football, there is a team in London called Thomas McCurtains who reached out to my agent as if it was a job.”

“(They) were like ‘We were just wondering if Paul would ever consider coming back and playing Gaelic football,’ like a really formal email to my agent.”

During his interview with Nick, Paul also opened up about watching his nude scenes back.

“I think I’m good at disassociating myself from Connell and it does make watching it a little less painful. It’s funny, The nudity in the show has become normal to me,” he admitted.

However, the actor confessed he was wary that his friends and family would be watching the raunchy scenes.

“But it’s a different thing for me than it is my family, then it is my friends than it is to like ‘normal people’ excuse the pun watching the show,” he confessed.

