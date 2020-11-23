Paul Mescal reveals he has a girlfriend: ‘I don’t know where I’d be without her’

Paul Mescal reveals he has a girlfriend: ‘I don’t know where I’d...

Paul Mescal has confirmed he in a relationship.

The Kildare native rose to fame earlier this year following the success of the hit Hulu and BBC series Normal People, becoming a global heartthrob after his portrayal of Connell Waldron.

The actor even captured the hearts of some famous faces, including Maura Higgins and Emily Ratajkowski.

However Paul has now revealed that there is in fact a special lady in his life, confirming that he has a girlfriend.

Speaking to GQ, Paul described his unnamed girlfriend as “a lifesaver”, thanking the mystery lady for her support and guidance during this “mad” time.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” he said.

“Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Paul has previously been linked to his Normal People co-star India Mullen, as well as US singer Phoebe Bridgers.