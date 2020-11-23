Home Top Story Paul Mescal reveals he has a girlfriend: ‘I don’t know where I’d...

Paul Mescal reveals he has a girlfriend: ‘I don’t know where I’d be without her’

Fans will be heartbroken

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
Paul Mescal as Connell in Normal People

Paul Mescal has confirmed he in a relationship.

The Kildare native rose to fame earlier this year following the success of the hit Hulu and BBC series Normal People, becoming a global heartthrob after his portrayal of Connell Waldron.

The actor even captured the hearts of some famous faces, including Maura Higgins and Emily Ratajkowski.

However Paul has now revealed that there is in fact a special lady in his life, confirming that he has a girlfriend.

Paul as Sean in The Deceived | Pic Virgin Media Television

Speaking to GQ, Paul described his unnamed girlfriend as “a lifesaver”, thanking the mystery lady for her support and guidance during this “mad” time.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” he said.

“Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Paul has previously been linked to his Normal People co-star India Mullen, as well as US singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul as Connell in Normal People | BBC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR