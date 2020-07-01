Paul Mescal reveals he ‘broke down’ many times while filming Connell’s therapy scene

The actor opened up about filming the heartbreaking Normal People scene

Paul Mescal has revealed that he “broke down” while filming the highly-praised Normal People scene, which sees Connell attend a therapy session.

Speaking to Film Maker Magazine, the Kildare native opened up about wanting the scene to feel “real and authentic”.

“The first time that I re-read the book, knowing that I was going to be playing Connell, that was the scene that stuck out for me,” he admitted.

“I’m going to be playing a version of that scene which has moved me as a reader countless times and I feel like in a visual setting, there’s an onus on me in the TV show to do the same for the viewers.”

“I broke down on the first two takes,” he admitted.

“I had this duty to the character who I loved, and who I do love… I was aware that this scene was crucial, and if that doesn’t feel authentic and feel real then the character is floating on nothing.”

Paul was praised for his raw emotion portraying Connell in Normal People last month.

Viewers watched as Connell fell into a deep depression after the suicide of a school friend, something the actor found very close to home.

During a previous interview with The Independent, the 24-year-old said he resonated with his character as three of his school friends commit suicide when he was a teenager.

“My innocence was ripped away very quickly,” he said. “Three people killed themselves at my school so it’s not fictional to me, it’s real, and I was really nervous portraying it.”

You can listen to Paul’s entire interview HERE.

