Paul Mescal reveals eager fan ‘nearly fell off their bike’ after spotting him running topless in London

Paul Mescal has revealed an eager fan nearly fell off their bike after spotting him running topless in London.

The Irish actor gained heartthrob status back in May, after he made his TV debut in Normal People as Connell Waldron.

Not long after the series premiered, the 24-year-old was papped on a shirtless jog in east London – and let’s just say the photos sent fans into a frenzy.

Paul has since admitted he regrets his decision to go topless in London, as he almost caused a fan to seriously injure themselves.

is Paul Mescal trying to KILL US ALL?!?! pic.twitter.com/OWXF5QLdYZ — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) May 22, 2020

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “The worst decision I made after the show was when I was running along the canal.”

“It was too hot and I took my top off. Somebody nearly came over the top of their bike because they were screaming.”

“I would have felt very guilty if they had been injured,” he confessed.

Paul was speaking in the US, ahead of the Emmy Awards this Sunday – where he’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Normal People.

The virtual ceremony won’t air until 1am Irish time, and is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Paul said: “It’s going to be very early in the morning and the dress code is, ‘Come as you are, but make an effort’.

“Seems pretty vague but I am going to make an effort — I’m really looking forward to it. It’s my first Emmys and something I’m pretty proud of.”

