Paul Mescal recalls ’embarrassing’ encounter with ‘rude’ fan in Waterford: ‘I was really angry’

Paul Mescal has recalled an “embarrassing” encounter he had with a “f***ing rude” fan in Waterford.

The Irish actor shot to fame in 2020 when he appeared as Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

During an interview with GQ, the 26-year-old opened up about his sudden rise to stardom, and the downsides of being in the public eye.

Paul brought up the time a fan approached him when he was with a group of friends in Waterford, shortly after Normal People came out.

A woman came up to him and said: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!”

The Kildare native said: “I remember that was the first time that I was really angry. I was like, ‘That’s f****ng rude!’ It’s embarrassing for you.”

“It’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends and now I have to say no to you. But luckily they are the anomaly.”

Paul’s sex scenes in Normal People were a huge topic of conversation back in 2020, and sparked a huge Liveline debate.

The 26-year-old said he wished people would “relax” at the time, and worry about bigger issues.

“Can we just f***ing… worry about the price that people are paying for rent. One of my best friends is a doctor and he’s had to move to Australia,” he thought.

“That’s what we should be focusing on and not the fact we’re showing willies on the TV.”