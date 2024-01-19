Paul Mescal reacts to Andrew Scott’s BAFTA snub

Paul Mescal has reacted to his co-star Andrew Scott’s BAFTA snub.

The nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony were announced on Thursday, but Andrew was surprisingly excluded from the shortlist.

While Paul was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in their new movie All Of Us Strangers, Andrew didn’t receive a Leading Actor nod.

Fans were outraged over the snub, and took to social media to express their anger over his exclusion.

Paul also subtly reacted to the snub by posting a photo of Andrew on his private Instagram Story, before celebrating his own nomination.

Sharing a screenshot of Paul’s post on X, a fan wrote: “Paul Mescal sharing Andrew Scott on his stories after the BAFTAs snub before celebrating his own nomination. A real one.”

Paul Mescal sharing Andrew Scott on his stories after the BAFTAs snub before celebrating his own nomination. A real one. pic.twitter.com/FGZqu88TY2 — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) January 18, 2024

Other Irish stars nominated for a BAFTA this year include Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy in the Leading Actor category, for their respective roles in Saltburn and Oppenheimer.

Poor Things, which was produced by Irish production company Element Pictures, has also received multiple BAFTA nominations.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on February 18th, and will be hosted by David Tennant.

Check out the full list of nominees here.