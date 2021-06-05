Paul Mescal praises Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones ahead of TV BAFTAs

Paul Mescal has praised his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones ahead of this Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards.

Both stars are up for leading actor awards, and Normal People is also nominated in the Mini-Series category.

During an online panel discussion ahead of the ceremony, the 25-year-old gushed about his British co-star.

“We didn’t do a huge amount of standard rehearsal. We spent about a week together prior and talked about the character and would touch on scenes,” he said.

“I think it was more so kind of a chance for me and Daisy to meet, see each other.”

“We had done a chemistry read before it, so I think there was a kind of understanding that we would work together well and I could not have asked for a better partner for that show.”

The BAFTA TV Awards will kick off this Sunday at 7pm on BBC One.

Check out everything you need to know about Sunday’s show, including the full list of nominees, here.