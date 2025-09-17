Paul Mescal makes rare public comment on relationship with Gracie Abrams as he reveals family plans

Paul Mescal has made a rare public comment about his relationship with Gracie Abrams, revealing his plans for starting a family in the future.

The two were first linked together last June, sparking romance rumours.

The pair were spotted “kissing a lot” during a date in London’s Mayfair and had been seen on a number of cosy dates.

However, back in January, the Irish actor and the American singer sparked rumours their romance was on the rocks as Gracie appeared to be crying during a dinner date in London.

Despite this, the pair proved they were still going strong last month when they were spotted together on Valentine’s Day in New York, where Paul is currently performing in the play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Now, making a rare comment on their relationship during an interview with Rolling Stone, the actor spoke about whether there was a particular moment he decided to make his romance with Gracie public.

Paul said: “I don’t know how to answer that. I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me and I don’t want to.… This isn’t … I don’t really … umm … I want to protect those things fundamentally.”

Elsewhere, he spoke about his plans for the future, confessing he would love to have a family: “I would love to have a family. I’m not like, ‘I want them tomorrow,’ but I would love to have kids.”

The confession comes just months after the pair went Instagram official, after never directly confirming their relationship.

In the sweet video, posted to Gracie’s Instagram account, the singer and Irish actor enjoyed Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at Glastonbury, as she danced while sitting on his shoulders.

In the background of the clip, Olivia can be heard singing The Cure’s Friday I’m In Love with Robert Smith, the band’s frontman, who she brought on stage as a special guest.

The pair also appeared in a selfie with Chelsea Handler and Stella McCartney, shared to Chelsea’s Instagram account.