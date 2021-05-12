Paul Mescal lands role in Irish psychological thriller

The Normal People star has been cast alongside a host of famous Irish faces

Paul Mescal has landed a role in an upcoming Irish psychological thriller.

The Kildare native rose to fame after appearing in the Hulu and BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People, which aired last year.

The actor will now star alongside a star-studded Irish cast, Game of Thrones star Aisling Franciosi and Fair City’s Declan Conlon, in a film called God’s Creatures.

Love, Rosie star Marion O’Dwyer and Calm with Horses’ Toni O’Rourke will also star in the upcoming flick, along with English actress Emily Watson.

According to Deadline, the psychological drama is “set in a rain-swept Irish fishing village, and focuses on a mother who lies to protect her son and the devastating impact that choice has on her community, her family and herself”.

The Sixty-Six Pictures production is being developed with the support of Screen Ireland, BBC Film and A24.

The news comes after Paul was spotted in Donegal last month, where he filmed another thriller entitled Bring Them Down – which also stars The Crown’s Tom Burke.