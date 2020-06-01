Paul Mescal is FINALLY asked if he’s single

The Normal People star has become an international sex symbol

He has become an international sex symbol since his breakout role in Normal People – and now everyone is wondering the same thing; is Paul Mescal single or taken?

The Kildare actor is already being tipped to become the next big thing in Hollywood, after signing to top talent agency CAA, who also rep the likes of Mathew McConaughey and George Clooney.

After the series aired it was rumoured that Paul and his co-star India Mullen (who plays Peggy in the show) have got “close” since filming, and moved in together in London.

Over the weekend Paul, 24, shared photos with India as she returned from isolation in Dublin to move back in with the actor.

But while the rumour mill is in overdrive, Paul is dodging any questions about his relationship status.

While being interviewed on RTE Radio One by Marty Morrissey, he was asked if he was single, to which he replied: “We’ll steer clear of that”.

So for now ladies, his chain will just have to do…

