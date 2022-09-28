Paul Mescal gushes over his rumoured fiancée Phoebe Bridgers in rare interview

Paul Mescal has gushed about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers in a rare interview about his personal life.

The Irish actor, 26, has been dating the American singer, 27, since 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

Since then, the notoriously private couple have attended red carpets together, and Paul is regularly seen supporting Phoebe at her gigs.

Speaking to Bustle, the Normal People star said: “I really, really enjoy being around her and her band and her friends.”

“It’s also great to get to see a country that I’m not familiar with,” he said, referring to Phoebe’s American homeland.

“I really like the Pacific Northwest. Love that neck of the woods, like Portland. New York. I feel like I’m a pretty relatively enthusiastic person, so it’s all been really happy.”

Paul also expressed his love for Phoebe’s beloved pug Maxine, who travels on tour with her.

“She’s excellent on flights. Excellent with noise. People love her,” he continued.

“She’s like a great extension of us, in representing well in every social interaction.”

Back in April, the couple sparked rumours they were engaged as they attended Coachella together.

According to The Mirror, Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at the star-studded festival, where she was performing.

Days later, the pair attended their first Met Gala together, where they were joined by Paul’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar Jones.

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November 2020, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

One year later, Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut as a couple last November, and they went Instagram official the following month.

Phoebe also spent last Christmas in Ireland with Paul and his family, and rumours are rife the pair are now planning on buying a house in West Cork.