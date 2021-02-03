Paul Mescal fuels rumours he’s dating singer Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal has fuelled rumours he’s dating American singer-songwriter, Phoebe Bridgers.

The Irish actor celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday, and Phoebe marked the occasion by sharing a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

The songstress posted a previously unseen photo of Paul holding a stack of pizza boxes, and wrote: “Happy birthday pizza boy @paul_mescal.”

The Normal People star then reposted her birthday message, alongside the caption: “Mmmmmmm ❤️.”

The news comes just two months after Paul starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

Paul, 25, and Phoebe, 26, first sparked rumours last summer, when they were spotted together in Cork.

Back in July, the Normal People star was seen having brunch with the songstress at the Lemon Leaf Café in Kinsale.

The café confirmed the news in a post shared on Instagram, and the owner Tracey Keoghan later told CorkBeo that they were “absolutely delightful” customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale (@lemonleafcafe)

Months later, the rumoured couple were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Phoebe attracted Paul’s attention back in May, after she called him “cute” during an interview with NME.

The LA-based musician said she had just started watching Normal People, and started following “that cute boy” Paul Mescal on Instagram.

Phoebe said Paul quickly followed her back, and said: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

Just one week later, both stars did a 25 minute Instagram Live together, as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.

Paul Mescal on instagram live w/ @phoebe_bridgers pic.twitter.com/fclIxW1h61 — Paul Mescal Updates (@PaulMescalNews) May 21, 2020