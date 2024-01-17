Paul Mescal expresses fears new film role will make him more famous: ‘I’d get profoundly depressed’

Paul Mescal has revealed that he has “no interest in fame” as he admitted becoming more known would make him “depressed.”

The Kildare native catapulted to fame in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

The 27-year-old’s career has gone from strength to strength but he admitted if he gets any more “famous” he will be forced to “move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”

The Oscar-nominated actor is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel this year but hopes the aftermath of the role won’t be life-changing.

Paul explained why to the Sunday Independent: “I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naïve? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street?”

“I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if it impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot.”

Paul continued that the heightened level of fame would inevitably turn him into a “boring person” and added that he would never want to “close himself off” from getting drunk at a party or meeting someone at a bar.

He added: “It would be dangerous to start wrapping yourself in cotton wool and not be out in the world, through fear.”

However, the Maynooth man is rumoured to play James Bond in the next movie in the spy franchise which will star two 007 agents- one older and one younger.

Paul commented on these rumours in 2020 and said: “I’m a huge Bond fan. I think it’s an incredible franchise. But it feels very, very far away from current circumstances,”

“Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don’t know. If it ever came my way, we’d have a discussion about it.”

“I don’t know. I don’t want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless.”