Paul Mescal delivers hilariously blunt (and Irish) response to meeting King Charles

Paul Mescal has delivered a hilariously blunt (and Irish) response to meeting King Charles.

The Irish actor was introduced to the British monarch at the London premiere of his new film Gladiator II last week alongside the rest of the cast.

During the LA premiere of Gladiator II on Monday night, the 28-year-old was asked what it was like to meet the King.

Paul Mescal on meeting King Charles: “I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities. But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him.” pic.twitter.com/AR60LJ0V4Z — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2024

Speaking to Variety, Paul gave a brutally honest answer as he referenced his Irish nationality.

He said: “It’s definitely not something that was on my bingo cards. I’m, like, Irish – so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities.”

However, Paul acknowledged that it was an “amazing thing” for the film’s director Ridley Scott.

“I know how important that is for him. So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”

When asked what he said to King Charles, he replied: “I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling.”

Videos of Paul meeting King Charles have gone viral on social media over the past few days, as fans have compared it to the time fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy met Prince Harry – and looked less than impressed.

In July 2017, Cillian met Prince Harry at the world premiere of Dunkirk in London, while he was still a senior member of the royal family.

The pair had a brief handshake and chat, but when Harry moved onto the next cast member in line, Cillian was seen strongly staring at Harry, which many believe was a look of “distaste”.

thinking about this video of cillian murphy meeting prince harry. the irish never forget 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZjDjXnHcOe — kenzie xcx 🧛🏼‍♂️ (@kenzvanunu) June 30, 2023