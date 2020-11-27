Paul Mescal cringes as he re-watches Normal People sex scenes

The actor watched the scenes back as part of the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Paul Mescal couldn’t help but cringe as he re-watched his Normal People sex scenes as part of the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

In a pre-recorded segment, the actor discussed his role in the popular series, as he accepted the Breakthrough Actor award.

In the video, Paul said: “I’m incredibly honoured to accept the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor award, and to celebrate we’re going to watch an action replay of Normal People and it’s going to be the last episode.”

Watching the last episode back, an intimate scene between Connell and Marianne appeared on screen, and the 24-year-old said: “This is the perfect opportunity to fast forward! I’m going to pause it there.”

Paul explained: “Yeah, so we had intimacy going on and it was amazing and ultimately the fact that I think the scenes look really true and organic.”

“It’s not nice to watch for me, but it’s nice to be involved and something to be proud of. It’s not something to be ashamed of in any shape or form.”

“The main thing is me and Daisy felt safe we had an amazing crew and director and made something that felt like two people in a really loving relationship.”

Watching more of the intimate scene, Paul joked: “That is a long 30 seconds!”