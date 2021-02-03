Paul Mescal breaks his silence after Golden Globes snub to congratulate Daisy Edgar-Jones

The actors starred alongside each other in Normal People

Paul Mescal breaks his silence after Golden Globes snub to congratulate Daisy...

Paul Mescal has broken his silence after missing out on a Golden Globe nomination.

The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson at a virtual event this afternoon.

While Paul was snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones was nominated for her role as Marianne in the popular Irish drama.

The British actress is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Normal People has also been nominated in the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Taking to his Instagram Stories following the news of the nominees, Paul congratulated his co-stars for their achievements.

Sharing a snap with Daisy, the Kildare native wrote: “Could not be prouder of you my friend.”

The Irish actor said of Normal People’s nomination: “Again unbelievably proud of this show and everyone who worked on it.”

Daisy will go up against Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit).

Normal People will go up against The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing, and Unorthodox.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles on February 28th, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Tina will be live from the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan, while Amy presents the show from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.