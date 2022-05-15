Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted packing on the PDA amid engagement rumours

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles amid rumours they are engaged.

The Normal People star, 26, has been dating the American singer, 27, since 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple looked more loved-up than ever as they shared a passionate kiss on route to a fitness center.

Kissing in the street? For Irish heart-throb and Normal People star Paul Mescal, 26, it's no problem as he puckers up with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers

They both wore a pair of GAA shorts from Irish sports brand O’Neills for the outing.

An onlooker took the outlet: “They were wrapped up in each other. They looked like a young couple in love and didn’t care who was watching.”

Despite recently referring to Paul as her “fiancé”, there was no sign of an engagement ring on Phoebe’s finger.

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ last November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut as a couple in November, and they went Instagram official the following month.

Phoebe also spent last Christmas in Ireland with Paul and his family, where they enjoyed some festive drinks with his pals.