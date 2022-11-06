Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are reportedly engaged.

The Normal People star, 26, started dating the American singer, 28, in 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

In an interview with The Guardian, which was published on Sunday, it was reported that the Irish actor and the Motion Sickness songstress are engaged.

The article has since been amended to read: “the pair are reported to be engaged.”

The couple first sparked engagement rumours back in April, when Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at Coachella, where she was performing.

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ last November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut as a couple in November last year, and they went Instagram official the following month.

Phoebe also spent last Christmas in Ireland with Paul and his family, where they enjoyed some festive drinks with his pals.