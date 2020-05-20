Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones raise thousands for charity after going head-to-head on Mario Kart

The Normal People stars were playing in aid of the Calm Zone charity

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones raise thousands for charity after going head-to-head...

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have raised £3,000 for charity, after going head-to-head on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The duo were virtually racing against one another in aid of the Calm Zone charity.

The 24-year-old Irish actor managed to beat his 21-year-old co-star when he placed first in three out of the four races in the Grand Prix round.

Fans of the 12-part series were overjoyed to see the actors back together once again on the Instagram Live.

Other viewers noted the technical difficulties that the co-stars faced during the live stream.

“Watching @mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgarJones and being able to hear them not hear each other while playing Mario Kart is basically Normal People series two. #NormalPeople,” one user tweeted.

“Watching @mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgrJones play Mario Kart on Instagram live actually brought me so much joy!” another penned.

“Daisy and Paul loved the Mario Kart session for such a great charity. @theCALMzone. The connectivity issues added to the fun and helped my recovery from the end of #NormalPeople,” one fan added.

Watching @mescal_paul and @DaisyEdgarJones and being able to hear them not hear eachother while playing mario kart is basically normal people series two #normalpeople — jess (@normalpeoplefan) May 19, 2020

The charity is a leading movement against suicide, which is the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK according to the charity’s website.

Other celebrities that have helped raise money for the organisation include Iain Stirling and Joe Sugg.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.