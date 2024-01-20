Ad
Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott open up about their ‘bromance’

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott have opened up about their “bromance.”

The actors appeared on the Late Late Show following the Dublin premiere of their new movie.

The highly anticipated film All Of Us Strangers will make its debut in Irish cinemas on January 26th.

Dublin, Ireland – January 19: (L-R) Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott pictured at a special gala screening of Searchlight Pictures “All Of Us Strangers” at the Light House Cinema Dublin on January 19, 2024. (Photo Andres Poveda)

Paul told the host: “I’m a huge admirer of Andrew’s work and have been for years, but I think All Of Us Strangers was the start of the friendship or the bromance that people are referencing now.”

Andrew Scott agreed and added: “Sometimes you just have chemistry, I don’t necessarily mean it like physical chemistry or whatever but chemistry is a really weird thing with actors you just have to really enjoy acting with each other.”

The Normal People star explained that it was the “intense” nature of the scenes in the movie that bonded them.

Repro Free: 19/01/2024 Andrew Scott (left) and Paul Mescal (right) are pictured on The Late Late Show with host Patrick Kielty. Photo Andres Poveda

The 27-year-old said: “We had to do really intense stuff in the movie and that kind of bonds you when you’re sitting naked on a Monday morning at nine o’clock- you’ve gotta have a laugh.”

“I’ll set the scene, it’s 07:30 in the morning and there’s about 40 hairy grips littered around the set and you’re kind of stark naked- you never get used to it”

The host jokingly asked where breakfast comes into the equation, and Andrew quipped: “You’re not having breakfast because your top is about to come off!”

Dublin, Ireland – January 19: (L-R) Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott pictured at a special gala screening of Searchlight Pictures “All Of Us Strangers” at the Light House Cinema Dublin on January 19, 2024. (Photo Andres Poveda)

The pair agreed that being close enough to share a laugh gets rid of any awkwardness.

Paul said: “It makes a huge difference when you can have a laugh about it with your friends, it’s very bizarre.”

The film is loosely based on a 1987 Japanese novel by Taichi Yamada, and it has been described by British GQ as “a ghostly gay romance”.

Instagram @aoustrangers

The Normal People actor and the Fleabag star play lovers in this haunting romance, written and directed by Andrew Haigh.

The movie follows the story of Adam, played by Andrew Scott, who has a chance encounter with his neighbour Harry, played by Paul Mescal.

The film’s official synopsis says this encounter “punctures the rhythm of [Adam’s] everyday life.”

Paul alongside Andrew Scott in his new film, All Of Us Strangers

“As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents appear to be living — just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

The Irish actors will star alongside The Crown’s Claire Foy and Rocketman star Jamie Bell.

