Paul Mescal admits he’s worried girls are only sliding into his DMs because they think he is like Connell

The Kildare actor has said it makes him "uncomfortable"

Paul Mescal has said he is nothing like his character Connell from Normal People, and that he finds it “weird” that fans think he is the same perosn.

The Kildare actor, who has quickly risen to fame thanks to the TV series, has admitted having millions of adoring fans is “uncomfortable”.

“To be honest, it’s uncomfortable,” he told the Sun. “I’m not trying to be full of faux humility but it’s a weird thing when people are very quickly attracted to a character you play”.

“And I think that’s the thing I’m focusing on. I’m not Connell, I’m totally different to him. I think maybe what’s sexy about Connell is he’s kind of classic back-footed, aloof, smart. I’m definitely not back-footed or aloof,” he admitted.

He then revealed that he has been getting DMs from women since the show aired, and he is worried people are only attracted to him because of his character.

“It was kind of fun at the start, ‘oh, this is mad, people think that Connell’s sexy,’ and then a weird thing has kind of crept in where, when people DM, there’s this feeling that maybe there’s an anticipation that I’m him,” he said.

It comes after the actor spoke on the I’m Grand Mam podcast about dating after the show.

“This is for the record, if anybody ever dates me, I am not Connell and nor do I want to be him,” he said.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: