Paul Mescal admits he felt ‘down’ over Christmas as he spent festive season away from his family

The Irish actor was stuck in Australia for Christmas

Paul Mescal has admitted he felt “down” over Christmas, as he spent the festive season away from his family.

The 24-year-old jetted to Australia in early December to start shooting a new movie, which meant he had to celebrate Christmas without his family for the first time ever.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the Kildare native said he’s really missing his grandparents.

Paul said: “This was my first Christmas away from home and had Covid not happened there is no way I would have spent those months anywhere but with my family.”

“Because I felt a responsibility to look after them in those circumstances. I wanted to tell them, ‘Look it’s all going to be fine, it’s just a little bit weird.'”

Speaking about his time Down Under, the actor admitted he was shocked by how normal things are in Sydney, after he was released from his two-week mandatory quarantine.

“Things had got so institutionalised, but then I got here (Sydney) and couldn’t believe that I actually got to go to a nightclub – it was like an assault on the senses,” he said.

Despite being able to go clubbing, Paul confessed he felt a bit lonely over the festive period.

The Normal People star explained: “I rang my brother, because I was feeling a little down, and he just said, ‘Oh will you just be … happy you’re in Sydney!'”

“And he’s right. Now perspective is my best friend.”

Paul is currently filming the movie adaptation of Carmen in Australia.

The upcoming film will re-imagine one of the world’s most celebrated operas under the same name, penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr.

The Kildare native will star alongside Melissa Barrera in the flick.