Paul Galvin and Louise Duffy announce the birth of their second child

Paul Galvin and Louise Duffy have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Elin on June 22, and shared the exciting news on Instagram today.

Posting a photo of their newborn daughter, Louise wrote: “Meet our beautiful little girl Elin Galvin.”

“She is the sweetest little thing and we can’t believe she’s ours. Forever grateful to the amazing staff at NMH for getting her here safely 🙏🏼 22.06.21.”

The couple are already parents to a daughter named Esmé, who was born in July 2018.

The radio host married the former Kerry footballer back in 2016.