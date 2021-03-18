Patsy Palmer defends her decision to halt GMB interview over ‘addict’ strap line

Patsy Palmer has defended her decision to halt her interview on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, after she was dubbed an ‘addict turned wellness guru’.

The former EastEnders star was about to speak to hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid when she noticed the show’s strap line read: “Patsy Palmer: Addict to Wellness Guru.”

Looking frustrated, Patsy said: “You know what actually I’m not, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen.”

“I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan and say it’s not ok to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen

“You know, my issues I had years ago that were talked about by me many many years ago and it’s over,” she said, as she closed her laptop screen.

After apologising to Patsy, Ben explained that the strap line quote was taken from her 2007 book ‘All of Me: Love, Life and Addiction’.

Susanna added: “I have no idea that was on the a screen. Our apologies to Patsy, she’s entitled not to do the interview and we just carry on.”

The actress, who has been sober since 2004, has since defended her decision to storm off the show in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Patsy wrote: “My apologies to anyone that wants to hear good news as I have great faith that considering what is going on in the world right now there are still some people that do.”

“I keep seeing people saying ‘get over yourself’, I have gotten over my old self years ago and no longer wish to discuss it when I only have five minutes air time. I have been a people pleaser my whole life.”

“I am not going to waste those precious five minutes talking about things that are 20 years old or about Meghan and Harry.”

“If I do post things on social media in reaction to a TV show or an article I’ve read about something that’s my platform.”

She continued: “I have always been very open and honest at certain times in my life as many people are forced to be in the public eye… I was supposed to be on there to talk about a new business that I created that couldn’t be more opposite to that headline.”

“For all of the trolls and haters and people on her judging me. Go f*** yourselves.”

“I’ve worked hard on myself to remove negativity from my life and the lives of my children so if anyone has a problem with that you need to go and take a look at your lives and wonder what drives you to jump on here to attack me for standing my ground.”

“If you are parents doing that then shame on you. I hope you find some joy amidst all the madness.”