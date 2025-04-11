Patrick Schwarzenegger shares his fiancé’s reaction to incest storyline in The White Lotus

Patrick Schwarzenegger has shared his fiancé Abby Champion’s reaction to The White Lotus’ incest storyline following the show’s season finale.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that he “didn’t tell anybody” regarding the controversial plot.

The 31-year-old explained that Abby was “nagging” him “non-stop” after he landed the role of Saxon Ratliff in the hit HBO series.

“She was like, ‘You gotta tell me who dies.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not telling you who dies! I signed my life away. Mike [the show’s creator] will fire me,’” he recalled.

“And she was like, ‘OK, fine. Just tell me: Do you hook up with people?’ And I was like, ‘Baby, you know “The White Lotus.” I can’t tell you this information.’ She was like, ‘Just tell me: Do you get with people?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ And she was like, ‘Who? Which girls do you get with?’ I was like, ‘I can’t tell you!’”

His fiancé was a bit shocked when watching the latest season’s episodes 5 and 6 when Patrick’s character kisses and gets extremely intimate with his little brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

“She was like, ‘You got with your brother?!’” he recalled as Jimmy Fallon burst out laughing at his guest.

Fans started to suspect signs of incest after Lochlan watched his brother standing naked in the bathroom and Saxon also asked a lot of questions about his brother’s sex life.

Additionally, the brothers shared a drunken kiss at a Fool Moon Party with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

Speaking with Variety, Sam admitted that he felt this narrative between the two brothers was “weird.”

“It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird,” said the 21-year-old.

He added: “Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of f****d up.”

Sam also opened up about filming the sex scene with Charlotte, and said: “We didn’t really know her at all. But I guess she knew that creator Mike White wouldn’t cast someone inappropriate to play a creepy role.”

This storyline has been met with mixed reviews from fans online, with one user on X writing: “This new white lotus season is really disturbing me deeply, the incest s**t???? I’m literally gagging each episode.”

While another person said: “The White Lotus is a perfect tv show about how it’s totally possible for every single person on every possible side of a conflict to be wrong at the same time.”

One person took a morbid approach to the plot, and wrote: “He’s 100% gonna make a smoothie with the poisonous fruits and feed it to his brother😭 #TheWhiteLotus.”

Set in Thailand, season three of The White Lotus sees the show follow its familiar pattern of following a group of vacationers at a luxury international hotel, as well as the lives of the hotel’s employees.

The show, created by Mike White, was originally meant to be a six-part limited series, however due to the triumphant success of season one it was renewed for two more seasons – with a fourth season currently in development.

In the newest season, the Ratliff’s, including Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Victoria (Parker Posey), their daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and sons Saxon (Patrick) and Lochlan (Sam), travel to Thailand.

Timothy brings the family there so Piper can speak with a monk for her thesis

As they settle in, tension arises amongst the siblings. Saxon makes comments about his sister and shares uncomfortable thoughts with Lochlan – touching on incestuous feelings.