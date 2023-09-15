Patrick Kielty wins over the Irish public after hosting his first Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty is receiving rave reviews on social media, after making his hosting debut on The Late Late Show.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from the role in March.

Opening the show on Friday night, the comedian poked fun at the RTÉ payments scandal, which has been dominating headlines over the past few months.

He said: “Good evening and welcome to a brand new season of The Late Late Show. It’s so nice to finally get started because as you all know folks the Late Late Show has been off air now for almost four months…

“Well I say off air but its been on Morning Ireland, Prime Time, Live Line. What a treat it is to have The Late Late Show on again after the news.

“We’ve got a new opening, we’ve got a new logo and we’ve got a brand new house band for you folks… give it up for Grant Thornton and the flip flops!”

“And we’re trying out a brand new format tonight on the show where the host gets to ask the questions instead of having to answer them at the Oireachtas.”

“We wanted to make a special effort for you tonight folks because apparently lots of folks are tuning in this evening which is really very exciting.

“Based on the latest figures for TV license payments we’re expecting an audience of up to 27 people tuning in tonight, and just to put that into perspective that’s almost double the amount of people who saw Toy Show The Musical.

“This is where the RTE executives in the green room realise they might have booked the wrong pony,” he joked.

All jokes aside, Patrick got emotional towards the end of his monologue as he mentioned his family who were watching from home.

“I just wanted to say how much this means to me tonight,” he said while holding back tears. Like so many of you watching this show tonight my journey has had the odd bump in the road but it’s funny how things work out.

“There’s no way I ever thought that I’d be standing here this evening but I am so so happy… and it truly is an honour of a lifetime to be able to say welcome to the Late Late Show.”

For his first show, Patrick’s guests included Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt; former President of Ireland Mary McAleese; The 2 Johnnies; footballer James McClean, and musical guests Chasing Abbey.

And alongside the new set, the show also featured a change in format as Patrick spoke to multiple guests at once – keeping Tommy, Hector and Laurita on set as he spoke to Mary McAleese.

He also joined members of the audience as he gave away tickets to the World Cup, and also cut to a live feed of his local pub in Co. Down – where patrons were promised a free round every time he mentioned their hometown of Dundrum.

Throughout the show, the comedian also made sure to throw in some perfectly timed jokes about the scandal that has surrounded RTÉ in recent months, as he made reference to their televised meetings with the Oireachtas Media Committee.

It’s safe to say viewers are loving Patrick as the show’s new host, and have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise his first episode.

Sensational start by Patrick Kielty #LateLateShow — Kieran O Malley (@KieranOMalley81) September 15, 2023

Fantastic opening from Patrick Kielty, bravo. Comedy is a much needed antidote given the recent months.#LateLateShow — Craig Hughes (@hughescraig90) September 15, 2023

Patrick Kielty being funny, affable and very natural with his guests. Ryan Tubridy in his gaff: pic.twitter.com/2f2r7Lc2sT — Estebantz (@ActingTheGom) September 15, 2023

So only Gay Byrne introduces him & he hits a run of 10 great gags : great start by Patrick Kielty . Great start #LateLateShow — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) September 15, 2023

RTE a) hiring Patrick Kielty and b) letting him be himself, might be the best decision they’ve made in years. Superb so far. I’d actually…watch this. #LateLateShow — Paddy O’Brien (@Paddy__Paddy) September 15, 2023

Patrick Kielty @PatricKielty doing a mighty job on #LateLateShow Delighted for him – a true pro and real talent. pic.twitter.com/OVVnx4ww5O — Diarmaid Fleming (@diarmaidfleming) September 15, 2023

Maith thú Patrick Kielty! Great start and you can see how genuine and how much presenting the show means to him! #LateLateShow — Gráinne McElwain (@grainnemac3) September 15, 2023

Loving #LateLateShow so far.

I think Patrick Kielty is a much needed palate cleanser for RTE right now. He’s super. — Alison O’Connor (@alisonoconn) September 15, 2023

Patrick Kielty done more in 5 minutes to undo some of the shite from RTÉ than anyone they sent to an Oireachtais committee #LateLateShow — Cormac Mc (@corm1987) September 15, 2023

The comedian has become the fourth presenter to host the RTÉ chat show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan.