Patrick Kielty steps out for premiere of his new movie Ballywalter ahead of Late Late Show debut

Patrick Kielty stepped out for the premiere of his new movie Ballywalter on Thursday, before hosting his first Late Late Show next week.

The comedian will officially take over from Ryan Tubridy on Friday, September 15th, kicking off the show’s 61st season on RTÉ One.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan stepped down from the role in March.

Ahead of his Late Late Show debut, Patrick attended a special preview screening of his new film Ballywalter at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin on Thursday.

The film, which also stars Seána Kerslake, is described as a life affirming story about the unexpected connections that can change the course of our lives.

The synopsis reads: “Eileen (Seána Kerslake) is a caustic, unrepentant University drop-out whose dreams of a successful life in London have fallen by the wayside. Back at home with her mum, she makes ends meet by working as an unlicensed driver in her ex-boyfriend’s minicab.”

“Shane (Patrick Kielty) has exiled himself in Ballywalter following the break-up of his marriage, but now he’s trying to get his life back on track by enrolling in a stand-up comedy course.

“When Shane calls a taxi to get him to his classes, Eileen answers and a surprising connection is made. As the two spend time together shuttling back and forth, a beautiful friendship develops, leading both to a moment of realisation.

“Shane reintegrates; Eileen makes peace with herself and who she really is. Finally, she can stop running and just drive.”

Ballywalter, which has already received rave reviews, hits cinemas nationwide from September 22nd, 2023.