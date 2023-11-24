Patrick Kielty sends special message to Ryan Tubridy after he confirms new radio gig

Patrick Kielty has sent a message to Ryan Tubridy, following the news he’s landed his own show on Virgin Radio in the UK.

Earlier this month, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that the broadcaster was relocating to London after signing a new deal with the station.

The news came just months after the 50-year-old lost his RTÉ Radio 1 slot, amid the ongoing payments scandal.

Patrick Kielty has now shown his support for the former host of The Late Late Show, as the Down native prepares for his first Toy Show on Friday.

Speaking to reporters head of tonight’s show, the 52-year-old said: “I was delighted when I heard that Ryan got that gig.

“I’ve been on Chris’ [Evans] show a load of times, and worked with Ryan at Radio Two.

“I think he’s going to do a good job, you know, I genuinely wish him all the best.”

The Toy Show host also revealed that he had yet to hear from Ryan and Pat Kenny ahead of Friday’s show, and joked that this extended to his wife and mother.

“It’s pretty all consuming this job here folks!” he laughed.

However, Ryan has since sent the new host a sweet message, wishing him well.

Speaking during his appearance on Q102 on Tuesday, the 50-year-old said: “I feel so happy that I had 14 beautiful years doing it.”

“I loved every single Toy Show I did. I feel so happy that I was able to pass it on and say it’s somebody else’s now.”

“It’s in great hands. There is a wonderful bunch of people working on that show.”

“I wish them all only the best, and Paddy, good luck in this first, it’s a big gig, and he’ll be well able for it,” Ryan continued.

Patrick also remained coy when he was asked if he’d like to host multiple Toy Shows like his predecessor Ryan.

Patrick replied: “I would like to do one, which starts at half nine on Friday night, and get through it in one piece until half eleven… and then see where we go from there.”

The 52-year-old is set to host this year’s Toy Show on Friday, November 24, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One, set to the theme of the Christmas classic, Elf.

