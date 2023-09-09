Patrick Kielty reveals whether he regrets taking Late Late Show job amid RTÉ payments scandal

Patrick Kielty has revealed whether he regrets taking The Late Late Show hosting gig amid the RTÉ payments scandal.

The comedian will host his first episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme on Friday, September 15, kicking off the show’s 61st season on RTÉ One.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from the role in March.

Just weeks after it was announced that Patrick would helm The Late Late Show, RTÉ was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that their top-paid presenter Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter by auditing organisation Grant Thornton.

The scandal resulted in the resignation of a number of RTÉ’s key staff members, and subjected other top-paid presenters to public scrutiny.

Speaking to The Irish Times about whether he expected the revelations of the RTÉ payments scandal, Patrick admitted: “How could anybody see that coming?”

In June, Patrick confirmed his salary amid calls for him to do so, in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

The new host of The Late Late Show revealed he will be paid €250,000 per 30-show season.

In a statement at the time, he said: “I’m pleased to finally be able to share that I’ve signed a three-season deal to host The Late Late Show beginning this September.”

“I’m being paid €250,000 per 30 show season. If additional shows are requested by RTÉ, they’ll be paid on a pro-rata basis.”

“I’m also receiving a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September,” Patrick continued to tell the public at the time.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.”

“I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon offset my flights. I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

RTÉ’s Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch later Patrick chose to waive €50k in expenses from his Late Late Show salary.

Speaking about his decision to publicly disclose his Late Late Show salary, Patrick told The Irish Times: “People wanted to know. There was so much stuff that was being hidden from people and so both those decisions were really easy for me.”

“I’ve worked for a public service broadcaster before. When you work with the BBC or for RTÉ, you know that those earnings are going to be published.”

“For me, the idea of expenses, that was the only part of my deal that I at that point didn’t know… And I sure as hell wasn’t going to guess them and for a different figure to come out at the end of the series.”

On whether he’s worried he’s made a mistake in taking The Late Late Show hosting gig, the father-of-two told the publication: “Absolutely not. Who was it said, ‘Events, dear boy, events’? All of that is noise. That stuff’s kind of none of my business, really.”

“If you’re doing the show and one of those players [in that drama] becomes a guest on the show, then it’s your business. But at the minute, it’s not my business… I don’t think there’s anything about that that hasn’t already been said.”

Speaking about whether he’s worried about the extra scrutiny in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal, Patrick admitted: “Look, RTÉ is a national broadcaster. eople pay their license fees. [The Late Late Show is] one of the biggest shows, of course you’re going to get scrutiny.”

“Of course, people are either going to like you or not like you. Some people might hate you. And for me, that’s kind of how it should be.”

“Coming from a [comedy] background, when you put a poster up, there are people who will see the poster and come in [to the show] and people who will just walk past it. And some people will write ‘knob’ on it with a black felt tip pen.”