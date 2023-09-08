Patrick Kielty reveals his ‘dream’ Late Late Show guest ahead of hosting debut

Patrick Kielty has revealed his “dream” Late Late Show guest, ahead of his hosting debut.

The comedian will officially take over from Ryan Tubridy on Friday, September 15th, kicking off the show’s 61st season on RTÉ One.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan stepped down from the role in March.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Patrick confessed one of his dream guests would be a former Manchester United manager.

“Maybe someone like Alex Ferguson, I suppose as someone who grew up supporting Man United; that would be something,” he said.

“The best part of The Late Late Show is for me, to talk to so many different people from so many different walks of life, so there’s not really going to be one dream guest.”

“What’s great about the show is that it’s live and we’ll have two or three guests on.

“It’s just about getting started and getting the first one out of the way, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Patrick was speaking at the premiere of his new film Ballywalter, which he stars in opposite Seána Kerslake.

The comedian said: “At one point at the start of the year, we were hoping to get on The Late Late Show as guests for this film, so that’s going to be interesting.

“The first Friday night (September 15) is my first show and then the second Friday night is when this comes out. Exciting times, so watch this space for guests.”