Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Patrick Kielty wins praise as he hosts his first Late Late Toy Show

Picture Andres Poveda / RTÉ̇
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Patrick Kielty has been praised as the host of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show.

The Down native made his Toy Show debut on Friday night, and fans have since taken to social media to praise the presenter .

The 52-year-old took over as host of The Late Late Show earlier this year, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from The Late Late Show back in May.

Toy demonstrators Aaron & Ethan Balfe (7) from Naas Co Kildare pictured with host Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Toy Show 2023. Picture Andres Poveda

 

In the Elf-themed show, Patrick wowed audiences with his magnificent opening number as he dressed as the iconic Buddy the Elf from the classic festive film.

With the show still in full swing, fans have now flocked to X to commend the presenter as host of the beloved broadcast.

Viewers have said the comedian is “knocking it out of the park” as they praised his rapport with all the toy testers on the show.

 

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us