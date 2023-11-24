Patrick Kielty wins praise as he hosts his first Late Late Toy Show

Patrick Kielty has been praised as the host of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show.

The Down native made his Toy Show debut on Friday night, and fans have since taken to social media to praise the presenter .

The 52-year-old took over as host of The Late Late Show earlier this year, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from The Late Late Show back in May.

In the Elf-themed show, Patrick wowed audiences with his magnificent opening number as he dressed as the iconic Buddy the Elf from the classic festive film.

With the show still in full swing, fans have now flocked to X to commend the presenter as host of the beloved broadcast.

Viewers have said the comedian is “knocking it out of the park” as they praised his rapport with all the toy testers on the show.

Patrick Kielty is just great! I think it’s fair to say that the country needs the #LateLateToyShow tonight. The children are real superstars & are simply outstanding.👏🏻👏🏻 Well done to the production team in #rte. Donate if you can pic.twitter.com/3MbR7VnGTz — Rosemary Whelan (@RosemaryWhelan1) November 24, 2023

Patrick Kielty is doing soo well he’s so good with the kids and he’s so sweet and genuine🥺#toyshow #ireland pic.twitter.com/Pa1yHbq93p — ells🫶🏻 (@ella_curry) November 24, 2023

Patrick Kielty has brought the #LateLateToyShow back to the one I loved as a kid. So natural and letting the kids shine! — KD McClelland (@KdMcclelland) November 24, 2023

This year’s the best ever. Patrick kielty knocking it out of the park 💖 — Fiona Madigan (@FMcACork) November 24, 2023

So far so good from Patrick Kielty #LateLateToyShow — Wayne (@__wayno__) November 24, 2023

Patrick Kielty is playing an absolute blinder so far. #LateLateToyShow — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) November 24, 2023

Patrick Kielty is absolutely smashing this. Haven’t stopped laughing since the start #LateLateToyShow — Marty Guilfoyle (@MartyGuilfoyle) November 24, 2023