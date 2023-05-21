Patrick Kielty ‘overwhelmed’ by the support – after being announced as the new host of The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has thanked fans for their support, following the news he will be the next host of The Late Late Show.

The comedian will take over from Ryan Tubridy, who hosted the popular RTÉ chat show for 14 years, for the show’s 61st season – which kicks off in September.

After the news broke on Saturday, the 52-year-old said in a statement: “It’s been so lovely to finally share the news and I’m genuinely overwhelmed by all the messages.”

“To everyone who’s got in touch, I can’t thank you enough. I’m really looking forward to getting started now – and to changing my number when the requests for The Toy Show tickets start!” he joked.

Ryan will host his final Late Late Show on Friday, May 26th.

Patrick began his stand-up comedy career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

The Co. Down native’s career has since grown immensely across TV, radio and the stage.

Goss.ie caught up with Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards earlier this month, where he addressed the longstanding speculation he was set to take over The Late Late Show.

He told us: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Check out the exclusive below: