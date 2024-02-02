Patrick Kielty interviews son of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier following the death of Ian Bailey

Patrick Kielty has interviewed the son of the late Sophie Toscan Du Plantier following the death of her suspected murderer Ian Bailey.

Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, the adult son of the late Sophie, has given his first interview since the death of the chief suspect in his mother’s case.

Sophie was murdered at the age of 39 outside of her holiday home in Co. Cork in 1996.

The body of Sophie was found in a laneway near her cottage.

Ian Bailey passed away last month aged 66 and before his death had been detained by Gardaí on two occasions about her murder.

In 2019, Pierre asked locals in West Cork to travel to Paris to testify at the then-upcoming French trial of the English journalist.

In tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show, Patrick asked Pierre: “How does it feel that he [Ian Bailey] was never convicted here in Ireland?”

Pierre replied: “Yet. Because the investigation in Ireland is still underway for 27 years.”

“The cold case crime team has been working on this file for more than one year and the investigation is still going on so it means that we cannot say that he was not convicted of murder in Ireland, he was just not convicted of murder yet.”

Speaking about his frequent visits to Schull in Cork, Pierre opened up about being in such close proximity to Ian.

Pierre said: “I saw him three times, the first two times he didn’t recognise me because we crossed him in the street or at the supermarket.”

“The last time I was with my kids in the Schull harbour having tea and ice cream and I feel a look on me, and I saw someone and he was looking at me with a dark look, with no empathy nothing.”

“Like a devil you know, and I was in such shock you know because it was before the Paris Criminal Court but I felt so many violence in his look.”

“It was not easy for me to go back to this house, in this very beautiful village, the killer took my mother’s life and I always thought that he had no right to take my life and my freedom.”

Pierre added: “We must turn the page, this is a game over of this case, there is no happy end and I am free again here in Ireland.”

“I don’t want any more interviews or any more pressure, it’s the end of this story.”