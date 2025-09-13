Patrick Kielty facing heartbreak over €5million dream home after split from Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty is facing heartbreak over the €5million dream home he bought and renovated with Cat Deeley before their shock split.

The couple purchased the “doer-upper” in Hampstead when they moved back from Los Angeles five years ago, hoping it would be a “forever home” for them and their two sons.

In 2023, the house underwent a massive renovation – included a new grand entrance, the removal of a mezzanine floor, extensions to the bedrooms and terrace, a “nanny suite,” his-and-her dressing rooms, a snug, and a bar.

However, that dream home is now caught in the fallout of their marriage.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Both Cat and Patrick have put an awful lot of time and effort into this house. It has been at the centre of their lives for two years and means a lot to them both.”

“But a divorce is now expected and they simply can’t both live there. It is not like a couple selling a normal house. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into this. One of them is likely to stay there, while the other will walk away having put so much into it.”

Friends have called the project “a hardcore passion project which at times has been very trying.”

Cat regularly shared updates about the house on This Morning and on social media, while Patrick often shared their renovation struggles with listeners of his Radio 5 Live show.

Those close to them expect Cat, 48, will remain in the house with their sons, aged 9 and 7, as the property is only five miles from This Morning’s White City headquarters, where she co-hosts Monday to Thursday with Ben Shephard.

Meanwhile Patrick, 54, spends “the majority of the week” in Ireland, where he fronts The Late Late Show on RTÉ.

His schedule sees him fly to Dublin on Tuesdays to prepare for the Friday broadcast, before returning to London on Saturday after presenting his BBC radio show in Belfast.

“Essentially, Patrick isn’t really at the family home much,” a source explained. “The Late Late Show pays him very well, but it’s a huge commitment so he has to be in Ireland to write it and work on its content.

“It’s Cat who is at home with the kids. That’s how it will stay. It all feels a bit sad for Patrick after the work he has put into the house, but his priority is the children.”

As one friend observed: “His life has changed so much in the space of just a few years. It wasn’t long ago he was living in Los Angeles, which he liked – and now he’s back in the UK and facing an existence in some kind of bachelor pad.

“He has a big, supportive family in Ireland, and that’s where he lived before he moved to LA to be with Cat, so of course it’s tempting for him to move back there. But his children have settled in London so he won’t want to do anything to upset that. London wasn’t where he really ever wanted to settle – but that’s how his life has worked out.”

The pair first met in the early 2000s while hosting the BBC’s Fame Academy.

They married in September 2012 at St Isidore’s College church in Rome.

The news comes after Patrick returned to The Late Late Show on Friday night for the first time since their split announcement.

In an emotional opening monologue, the comedian thanked fans for their love and support over the past few months, and said: “One of the greatest joys of hosting this show is that you’re never alone.”