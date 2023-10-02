Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley purchase multi-million euro home in London – where they will have a VERY famous neighbour

Patrick Kielty and his wife Cat Deeley have purchased a new home in north London for nearly €5.7 million.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the couple have bought an abandoned property in Hampstead, which they plan to “renovate, extend and upgrade”.

While Patrick hosts the The Late Late Show every Friday night in Dublin, he still resides in the UK with Cat and their two children Milo and James.

The family-of-four, who previously lived in Los Angeles, will be in good company in Hampstead as Harry Styles also owns a home in the area.

Patrick and Cat are planning to revamp the five bedroom house by creating a brand new entrance hall and open plan living area.

They’ve also applied for planning permission to extend the bedrooms by 4ft.

Their architect told the newspaper: “The proposed external appearance builds on the inherent character of the existing house but updates it into a contemporary dwelling both in use and character.

“It is inspired by mid-twentieth design ranging from the designs of Alvar Aalto to houses of the west coast of America which are familiar to the clients who spent many years living there.

“Materials have also been introduced that connect the clients to their previous home in LA and to places that have significant memories for them.

“The design remodels a 1950 brick and concrete house with new and rear extensions, extensive internal alterations, adjustments to the blade roof form to bring natural light into the heart of the house.”