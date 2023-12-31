Patrick Kielty addresses co-hosting rumours alongside wife Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty has addressed those co-hosting rumours alongside his wife Cat Deeley in a new interview.

Cat had recently stepped in to co-host This Morning alongside Rylan Clark and was reportedly asked to remain a permanent host of the show, but allegedly declined.

Some fans have called for the duo to become the new Richard and Judy of This Morning, calling for Patrick to co-host alongside his wife.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Down native gushed about his tv presenter wife: “When your wife has been nominated for five or six Emmys, and won a BAFTA, I just tend not to give [her] too much advice, full stop.”

“That’s kind of a good rule. She’s way better at hosting TV than I am, so I wouldn’t even dream of giving her any advice, that would be a very short chat.”

The Late Late Show host then revealed that there were no plans to co-host alongside Cat.

He told the publication: “What is it they say? Don’t get your honey where you get your money.”

Following reports she was set to be the new face of the ITV show alongside Ben Shephard, its understood the 47-year-old has decided to return to her former role as host of So You Think You Can Dance in America.

ITV bosses are said to be “gutted” over her decision, after being impressed by her performance as a guest presenter last month.

A source told the Daily Mail how Cat was a huge success with viewers who described her as “brilliant,” “amazing” and “a breath of fresh air.”

Patrick has also won praise for his new role as host of the Late Late Show.

The 52-year-old took over as host of The Late Late Show earlier this year, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from The Late Late Show back in May.

Patrick made his Toy Show debut back in November, and fans have since taken to social media to praise the presenter.