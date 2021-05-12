The Grey's Anatomy star is living in Co. Wicklow for the summer

Patrick Dempsey makes ‘trusty’ new friend while filming movie in Ireland

Patrick Dempsey has made a “trusty” new friend while filming in Ireland.

The Hollywood hunk recently relocated to Wicklow to film the sequel to Enchanted with Amy Adams.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Grey’s Anatomy star shared a video with a donkey, captioned: “My new trusty steed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey)

The actor previously branded Ireland “amazing”, as he shared photos from his home for the summer.

Patrick will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry until August.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

On Wednesday, Amy also confirmed she had arrived in Ireland – sharing a video from a cosy kitchen ahead of filming.

In the video, she said: “Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)