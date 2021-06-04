Patrick Dempsey continues his tour of ‘bleeding deadly’ Dublin

The Hollywood heartthrob is filming Disenchanted in Ireland this summer

Patrick Dempsey is continuing his tour of “bleeding deadly” Dublin this weekend.

The Hollywood star, best known for his role as Dr. McDreamy in Grey’s Anatomy, relocated to Ireland last month to film the sequel to the Disney film, Enchanted.

Since he landed in Ireland, the actor has gushed about his time here in some heartwarming updates on Instagram.

In his latest update, Patrick posted a photo from Victoria Hill in Killiney.

Fans are clearly loving the 55-year-old’s updates from the Emerald Isle.

One fan commented under the post: “So glad you’re having a great time in Ireland!”

Just last week, Patrick visited the oldest chipper in Dublin, and a Porsche dealership in Dublin.

The Hollywood heartthrob also visited a Louis Copeland & Sons store, and was spotted waving at fans at Dundalk Train Station.

Patrick, who is said to be staying at the Intercontinental Hotel, will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted – which is being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones until August.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.