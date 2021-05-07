The actor is filming the sequel to Enchanted in Wicklow

Patrick Dempsey brands Ireland ‘incredible’ after landing here to film new movie

Patrick Dempsey is already loving his time in Ireland, after landing here to film a new movie.

The Hollywood hunk recently relocated to Wicklow to film the sequel to Enchanted with Amy Adams.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, the actor shared a video of himself out for a run in the Irish countryside.

He captioned the post: “This place is incredible.”

Patrick will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry until August.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

On Wednesday, Amy also confirmed she had arrived in Ireland – sharing a video from a cosy kitchen ahead of filming.

In the video, she said: “Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about.”

