Patrick Dempsey arrives in Ireland to film the sequel to Enchanted

Patrick Dempsey has arrived in Ireland to film the sequel to Enchanted.

The actor will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow.

The Grey’s Anatomy star took to Instagram today to share a snap of his new home for the summer, captioned: “Ireland!”

The beloved rom-com debuted in 2007, and saw Amy Adams star as Princess Giselle, banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby. On Wednesday, Amy also confirmed she had arrived in Ireland – sharing a video from a cosy kitchen ahead of filming. In the video, she said: "Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about."