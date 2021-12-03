Paternity suit alleges Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with another woman

Tristan Thompson is allegedly expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the Houston native, who is heavily pregnant, is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support.

The 31-year-old is due to give birth on December 3, and has insisted Tristan is the father of her baby.

In a declaration included in the filing, the NBA player acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston in March 2021, where he was celebrating his 30th birthday.

It’s understood Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party back in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

Three months later, multiple outlets reported that Khloe and Tristan had split once again.

In his declaration, the sports star insisted the only time he was intimate with Maralee was in March 2021 in Houston, but attorneys for the 31-year-old have claimed their affair began at least “five months” before his 30th birthday.

Tristan also didn’t deny being the child’s father, but has asked for a paternity test to be carried out once the child is born.

According to court documents, Maralee launched her paternity suit against Tristan on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas.

Maralee has requested child support from him, and reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Tristan for comment.