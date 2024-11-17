Pat Shortt ‘devastated’ by the death of D’Unbelievables co-star Jon Kenny

Pat Shortt has paid tribute to his D’Unbelievables co-star Jon Kenny, following the news of his death.

The actor and comedian sadly died in hospital at the age of 66 on Friday night.

He had been receiving treatment this year for cancer and heart failure.

Jon’s longtime collaborator has since taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Pat posted a video montage of them working together, including some memorable clips from D’Unbelievables.

He captioned the post: “We are all devastated with the news of Jon passing…

“I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him. Creating some great shows and videos. Hilarious hours in the rehearsal room and playing great tunes.

“But sitting in the kitchen with Margy (Jon Kenny’s wife) and Caroline (Pat Shortt’s wife) just having the craic in Lough Gur will never be forgotten. Thanks Jon.”

Jon’s death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the Limerick Leader on Saturday.

They said: “It is with deep sadness, the family of Jon Kenny, his wife and soul-mate Margy, his son Aran and daughter Laya, wish to announce his passing yesterday, 15th November 2024 at 7.20pm, in hospital in Galway.

“Jon had suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Sunday 10th November at UHG (University Hospital Galway). He did not regain consciousness, but his entire family was by his side during this difficult time.”

“Jon grabbed life and shook it as hard as he could, getting every ounce of fun, madness, and love from it – his wit, humour, generosity, and kindness will outlast his passing. The memories and stories of those who knew him will be his legend.”

The Limerick native achieved both national and worldwide recognition in the 1990s with D’Unbelievables, in which he played a variety of unconventional Irish characters alongside Pat Shortt.

The Father Ted episode A Song for Europe, the movie The Van, Les Misérables (1998), Angela’s Ashes, Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers, and The Banshees of Inisherin—in which he reunited with Pat Shortt—were among his numerous screen credits.

He also appeared on stage in many productions, including Oliver Goldsmith’s She Stoops to Conquer at The Abbey Theatre, John B. Keane’s The Matchmaker, and Katie Holly’s dark comedy Crowman, in which he played ten personas.

Speaking on The Oliver Callan Show in April on RTÉ Radio 1 about his career, Jon said: “I don’t know how in the name of God I’m even here! I mean, since I’ve been bluffing all my life! ‘Tis true, like! ‘Tis hard to believe I’ve been at this craic since I was about 16, and all I’ve ever done is kind of bluff my way through it, like, one form or another.”

“And no training either, like, that would sort of, say, give you an oul docket, either!” he continued. “Something that you could hang on the wall and show your mother!”

On the subject of his success as half of D’Unbelievables, he said: “God, I couldn’t resent it because we were so lucky to have it. It was very good to us, thanks be to God.”

“It just kind of kept growing and growing, which was great. We were kind of looking around ourselves going, ‘Is this really happening?’

“Because we’d gone from – I won’t say an obscurity – but, like, doing nice little venues and doing ok to all of a sudden doing two or three months in Vicar Street. Every night. And months in The Tivoli. Once we got ‘in’, it just kept going – and that went on and on for years.”

He also discussed receiving a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis “at the beginning of 2000” on the show.

“I was in my 40s, that went on for two years and I got a stem cell transplant, thanks be to God, in James’s and they sorted me out, and I motored on for another while.”

“The cancer came back,” he said.

“I had it there again, it came back again about three years ago, four years ago. So I had some operation to remove some of my left lung, and that was good – good luck to that.”

“But didn’t the fecker come back again? On my left lung again. I’ve been lucky now because my chemo is working, so I’ve been grand, you know?”

“But just in the middle of it all, just for the craic of it – you know when you’re getting on with things? – and after I had my second chemo, I had heart failure. Throw that in the mix, like. A nice little cocktail of things there to be getting on with.”